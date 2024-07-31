Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Indonesia court jails ex-Garuda chief over new graft case

This content was published on
1 minute

JAKARTA (Reuters) – An Indonesian court sentenced a former chief of state carrier Garuda Indonesia to five years in prison on Wednesday for corruption linked to procuring jets from planemaker Bombardier and turboprop maker ATR, his lawyer said.

Prosecutors had said Emirsyah Satar, who ran Garuda from 2005 to 2014, had procured Bombardier’s CRJ and ATR 72 jets without proper procedures and board approval in 2011, a court document showed. A “lack of transparency” led to the planes’ poor performance, costing the state about $610 million.

Judge Rianto Adam Pontoh from the Jakarta corruption court sentenced Emirsyah to jail on corruption charges and ordered him to pay a 500 million rupiah ($30,759.77) fine, state news agency Antara reported.

In 2020, Emirsyah was also sentenced to eight years in prison for bribery and money laundering in buying planes and engines from Airbus and Rolls-Royce.

Monang Sagala, Emirsyah’s lawyer, confirmed the ruling to Reuters and said the legal counsel has not made a decision on whether to appeal or not.

Garuda, ATR and Bombardier did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

($1 = 16,255.0000 rupiah)

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Thomas Stephens

‘No kids’ holidays are booming in Switzerland. Blatant discrimination or a stroke of genius?

Canny tourist operators have realised that many people will pay a premium to remove kids from their holidays. What does this say about society?

Join the discussion
11 Likes
22 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Veronica DeVore

Have you encountered “overtourism”? How should popular destinations deal with it?

Places like Venice or Barcelona, and destinations in the Swiss Alps, are struggling with an influx of tourists. What to do?

Join the discussion
5 Likes
65 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Pauline Turuban

What are the ethical considerations in medically assisted reproduction?

Do you think the authorities should allow people diagnosed as infertile to have access to assisted reproductive technology?

Join the discussion
6 Likes
8 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR