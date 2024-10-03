Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Indonesia says concern with EU deforestation law is rules, not implementation timeframe

JAKARTA (Reuters) – Indonesia’s issue with the European Union’s anti-deforestation law is not about when it will be implemented, but the substance of the regulation, a senior minister told Reuters on Thursday.

Coordinating minister of the economy, Airlangga Hartarto, was responding to a European Commission proposal to delay the implementation of the deforestation law for 12 months. The anti-deforestation law is due to being implemented on Dec. 30.

