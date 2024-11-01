Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Indonesian authorities say eight dead in cooking oil factory near Jakarta

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
1 minute

JAKARTA (Reuters) -Eight people died in a large fire at a cooking oil factory near the Indonesian capital Jakarta, local fire authorities said on Friday.

Around 20 firefighting trucks are at the site and have contained the blaze in most areas of the factory, authorities said.

Footage from Metro TV showed flames and billowing black smoke coming out of a building in the centre of an industrial complex in Bekasi, a city on Jakarta’s eastern edge. The report said roads had been closed around the factory.

All of the bodies had been evacuated from the site, Suhartono, head of Bekasi’s fire department told Reuters, adding that three other people were injured.

But the number of casualties could still rise, he said.

Local authorities are investigating the cause of the fire.

The factory is operated by PT Primus Sanus Cooking Oil Industrial (Priscolin), said Suhartono.

(Reporting by Ananda Teresia; Editing by John Mair and Tom Hogue)

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Matthew Allen

How can we avoid AI being monopolised by powerful countries and companies?

AI has the potential to solve many of the world's problems. But the wealthiest countries and tech firms may seek to hoard these benefits.

Join the discussion
1 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

What is the future of Swiss neutrality?

Is Swiss neutrality misunderstood? Or has the Swiss model of neutrality now become obsolete?

Join the discussion
306 Likes
201 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Melanie Eichenberger

Did you emigrate for financial reasons?

Did life in Switzerland become unaffordable for you? Is that why you emigrated?

Join the discussion
59 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR