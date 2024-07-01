Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Inflation down in five German states, pointing to national decline

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
1 minute

By Maria Martinez

BERLIN (Reuters) – Inflation fell in five important German states in June, preliminary data showed on Monday, suggesting that national inflation could decline this month.

In Saxony, the inflation rate fell in June to 2.8% from 3.1% in the previous month, in Brandenburg it fell to 2.6% from 2.9%, in Baden-Wuerttemberg it fell to 1.9% from 2.1%, and in Hesse it fell to 1.8% from 1.9%.

The inflation rate in North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany’s most populous state, fell to 2.2% in June from 2.5% in May.

In Bavaria, the inflation rate remained unchanged at 2.7% in June.

Economists polled by Reuters forecast Germany’s harmonised inflation rate at 2.6% in June, down from 2.8% in May.

Economists will pay close attention to national inflation data later on Monday, as Germany publishes its figures before the euro zone inflation data release, expected on Tuesday.

Euro zone inflation is expected at 2.5% in June, down from 2.6% in the previous month, according to economists polled by Reuters.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Domhnall O'Sullivan

What do you think Switzerland’s Alain Berset can bring to the Council of Europe?

The former interior minister is to become the first Swiss Secretary General of the Council of Europe – which issues should his five-year term focus on?

Join the discussion
4 Likes
5 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Simon Bradley

Are you trying to avoid news? Why?

Are you very interested in news or a “news avoider”? Why do you think overall interest in news is falling? Have your say on the issue here.

Join the discussion
18 Likes
16 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Bruno Kaufmann

How do you tackle fake news and disinformation?

How do you recognise fake news when you see it, and what should be done to reduce its impact?

Join the discussion
35 Likes
43 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR