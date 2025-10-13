Swiss exhibition examines facts, fake news and the media
The Swiss Museum of Transport has opened a new exhibition devoted to facts, fake news and the work of the media.
The exhibition opened on Monday in the presence of goverment minister Albert Rösti.
With the exhibition called Really?!, the museum wants to create a place where young people and adults can confront “the opportunities, but also the risks of the digital world”, explains its director Martin Bütikofer. “Critical thinking is a key skill. It’s even crucial for a well-informed society.”
Three interactive stations form the heart of the exhibition. They invite the public to evaluate information critically, to distinguish between real facts and fake news, and to understand the impact of digital communication and disinformation. “The exhibition is an invitation to never transmit content without thinking twice about it,” stresses the museum.
Work of the media
The exhibition also aims to highlight the way in which journalists work. In large-format video sequences, presenters from public broadcasters RTS and the German-language SRF and the Italian-language RSI talk about journalistic responsibility and the use of digital media.
The trip ends with a fact-checking game. The aim is to “know how to distinguish between journalistic content and sharpen your senses to better understand the media. This is a key skill that is just as important today as knowing how to read, write or count,” points out the museum.
For her part, SRG Director General Susanne Wille stresses the importance of having reliable and independent media “at a time when fake news and content manipulated by digital platforms are proliferating and artificial intelligence is making unbridled progress”.
Translated from French with DeepL/mga
