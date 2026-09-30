‘Part of warfare’: Russian involvement in Swiss neutrality debates
The British historian and propaganda expert Ian Garner dissects Russian statements around the September 27 vote on the “neutrality initiative”.
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>> Disinformation about Switzerland and its neutrality was already circulating online in 2025:
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Fake news spread abroad about Switzerland is a liability
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False claims about Swiss neutrality are circulating internationally. Switzerland needs to do more to ensure that other countries do not have a false image of the country. A Swissinfo analysis.
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