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Information wars

‘Part of warfare’: Russian involvement in Swiss neutrality debates

The British historian and propaganda expert Ian Garner dissects Russian statements around the September 27 vote on the “neutrality initiative”.

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My work focuses on multimedia content formats. I produce videos and photos for SWI swissinfo.ch's various online channels and work as a picture editor. I hold a bachelor’s degree in Multimedia Production and completed an apprenticeship as a mediamatician.

As a reporter I cover developments in democracy where the Swiss perspective becomes relevant. I am Swiss and have long been fascinated by the way public discussions shape society.

>> Read more about Russia’s involvement in the campaign in our feature article:

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>> Disinformation about Switzerland and its neutrality was already circulating online in 2025:

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Information wars

Fake news spread abroad about Switzerland is a liability

This content was published on False claims about Swiss neutrality are circulating internationally. Switzerland needs to do more to ensure that other countries do not have a false image of the country. A Swissinfo analysis.

Read more: Fake news spread abroad about Switzerland is a liability

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SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR