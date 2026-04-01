Swiss government minister sues ‘misogynistic’ Grok
Swiss finance minister Karin Keller-Sutter has filed a criminal complaint for defamation after facing insulting and misogynist comments on social media.
+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
A spokesperson for the government minister confirmed the lawsuit to the Tamedia Swiss news group.
A user on the social media platform X specifically instructed the platform’s embedded AI chatbot Grok to hurl sexist insults at Keller-Sutter. The Swiss federal councillor has issued a defamation lawsuit against persons unknown.
More
Ban social media for teens? What Switzerland can learn from Australia
“Such misogyny must not be considered normal or acceptable,” Keller-Sutter’s spokesperson Pascal Hollenstein is quoted. “It is essential to take a stand against such misogynistic remarks and to hold the perpetrators accountable.”
Part of the objective of the lawsuit is to determine whether social media companies and their operators, in addition to individual authors, can be held criminally liable.
Monika Simmler, a professor of criminal law at the University of St Gallen, believes there is a good chance of prosecuting the authors of such prompts, even if the posts are subsequently deleted.
More
Swiss public mistrusts Google, TikTok and Meta
Translated from German by AI/mga
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch
External Content
Popular Stories
Most Discussed
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.