Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

InfraVia Weighing Sale of €1 Billion Swiss Data Center Operator

This content was published on
1 minute

(Bloomberg) — French private equity firm InfraVia Capital Partners is considering a sale of Swiss data center operator Green, according to people with knowledge of the matter. 

InfraVia is working with advisers on the potential divestment, which could value the company at about €1 billion ($1.1 billion), said the people, who asked not to be identified as the information is private. 

Deliberations are at an early stage and InfraVia could decide against a sale, said the people. A spokesman for InfraVia declined to comment. A representative for Green didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. 

Green currently operates data centers at four locations in Switzerland, its website shows. InfraVia bought the data center provider from Altice NV in a transaction that valued the business at an enterprise value of about 214 million Swiss francs ($248 million) in 2018, according to a statement at the time. 

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Veronica DeVore

Have you encountered “overtourism”? How should popular destinations deal with it?

Places like Venice or Barcelona, and destinations in the Swiss Alps, are struggling with an influx of tourists. What to do?

Join the discussion
5 Likes
66 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

What can be done to protect biodiversity in your country?

Swiss voters are set to decide on a people’s initiative calling for better protection of ecosystems in the country. Have your say on the September 22 vote.

Join the discussion
6 Likes
8 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Bruno Kaufmann

How can democracy be enhanced in schools?

How can we improve democracy education to better prepare students for civic engagement?

Join the discussion
18 Likes
50 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR