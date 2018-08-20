This content was published on August 20, 2018 8:15 PM Aug 20, 2018 - 20:15

The Äscher-Wildkirchli guest house in Alpstein

(Keystone)

A Swiss hotel and restaurant tucked into a rockface and made famous by a National Geographic magazine cover is looking for new management after the family that has run it for the past 31 years is calling it quits.

Nicole and Bernhard Knechtle-Fritsche are giving up the franchise for the Äscher-Wildkirchli guest houseexternal link in Alpstein, northeastern Switzerland, at the end of the 2018 tourist season.

Local media quoted the couple as saying they could not keep up with demand, given restrictions on renovation work on the site, which is perched under a cliff at 1,450 metres above sea level.

Accessible probably isn't the word (Keystone)

In 2015, National Geographic featured it in a story on “Destinations of a Lifetimeexternal link: 225 of the world’s most amazing places”.

As early as 1800, hermits and farmers began to sell simple drinks and food on the Äscher Alp. At the beginning of the 19th century, the hut below the Ebenalp slowly turned into a guest house, now one of the oldest in Switzerland. From 1987, the “Äscher” was run by the parents of Bernhard Knechtle-Fritsche, who, with his wife, took over the lease in May 2014.

Too successful

The inn has experienced a boom over the past 30 years and has been visited by many guests from within Switzerland and abroad, the government of canton Appenzell Inner Rhodes said on Monday.

The inn is a victim of its own success (Keystone)

The exposure in National Geographic helped the guest house become a popular tourist destination. Demand grew so much that beds have not been available for a year.

The Ebenalp railway also benefited from inn’s pulling power and on peak days 2,500 passengers took the cable car from Wasserauen up onto Ebenalp. After a short hike, many pass through the caves to the hermitage and the chapel and on to the Äscher-Wildkirchli guest house.

St. Martins chapel in the Wildkirchli caves, founded in 1621

(Keystone)

A consequence of this success is that for a while now the building’s infrastructure hasn’t been able to keep up with the growing number of guests, the Knechtle-Fritsches said on Monday. The lack of space and limited water and electricity would repeatedly result in bottlenecks. The loo situation was also out of date, they said.

Certain adjustments were planned, they explained, but due to conditions imposed by the protection of historical monuments, there would be major structural restrictions. Given this, they said they could not carry on.

The local authorities said the lease would be put out to tender soon.

SDA-ATS/ts

