This content was published on September 27, 2018 2:48 PM Sep 27, 2018 - 14:48

Switzerland sits squarely on the moving border between tradition and innovation. (© KEYSTONE / GAETAN BALLY)

Switzerland’s top digital pioneers have been announced by the digitalswitzerlandexternal link association in collaboration with the Bilanz, Handelszeitung, and Le Temps newspapers.



According to a press statement on Thursday, the initiative, now in its third year, aims to highlight and inspire the potential of the 100 Swiss citizens “playing the most important role in digitalisation”,



The selectionexternal link gathers a range of figures, from CEOs of start-ups to more creative figures leading innovation in the arts.



+ How well is Switzerland progressing towards a digital future?

Digitalswitzerland divides the pioneers into ten categories: expats, unicorn breeders (unicorns are privately held start-ups valued at over $1 billion (CHF970 million)), sponsors, researchers, corporates, repeat offenders, enablers, creatives, do-gooders, and the tech avant garde.



This year, 27 of the 100 are women. Last year, just 13 made the cut in a male-dominated landscape.



The Digital Shapers come from across Switzerland, though the majority are from German-speaking regions. Fifteen are based abroad.

swissinfo.ch/dos

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

swissinfo EN Teaser Join us on Facebook! swissinfo.ch Join us on Facebook!