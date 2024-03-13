How we work: comment moderation

Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Are comments censored at SWI swissinfo.ch? How do we moderate contributions? And what are the challenges? Thair Alsaadi, journalist and distribution specialist in the Arabic editorial team, answers your questions about comment moderation.

Has been working for the Arabic section of swissinfo.ch since 2018. He graduated in Islamic Studies and Oriental Literatures (Master of Arts, 2018, University of Bern) and in philosophy (Bachelor of Arts, 2010, University of Damascus).

A former nurse, she decided to go back to university to study English and Media studies at University of Basel. There she discovered her love for research and writing and a keen interest in journalism and news in the digital age. Joined SWI swissinfo.ch in 2020 to work with the Social Media and community engagement team.

You ask, we answer: In our video series “How we work”, various SWI swissinfo.ch employees answer your questions. This video is about comment moderation and why your contributions are also important to us.

Do you have a question about our work? Send us an email: english@swissinfo.ch

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here. Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

