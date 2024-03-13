How we work: comment moderation

Series How we work , Episode 7: Are comments censored at SWI swissinfo.ch? How do we moderate contributions? And what are the challenges? Thair Alsaadi, journalist and distribution specialist in the Arabic editorial team, answers your questions about comment moderation.

1 minute

You ask, we answer: In our video series “How we work”, various SWI swissinfo.ch employees answer your questions. This video is about comment moderation and why your contributions are also important to us.

