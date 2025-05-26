How we work: artificial intelligence
Series How we work, Episode 9:
Generative AI tools like ChatGPT are ubiquitous and have an impact on our work. In this short video, SWI swissinfo.ch's editor-in-chief, Mark Livingston, answers your questions on this important issue.
We asked readers what they wanted to know about our work, and we received several questions about artificial intelligence (AI). These included questions such as:
- How do we use AI in our daily tasks?
- What are the risks and benefits? And how can users recognise when AI has been used?
