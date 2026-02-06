How we work: podcasts

Series How we work , Episode 10: Some of our readers were curious about how we produce podcasts, particularly those that are multilingual. In this video, Swissinfo.ch’s Head of Distribution and Formats, Jo Fahy, explains the process.

2 minutes

Jo Fahy



I lead diverse teams of distribution specialists and multimedia journalists in creating multilingual content for a range of online platforms. I oversee the strategic development of our podcast and video products, driving innovative content creation and audience engagement. After training as a broadcast journalist at City University of London, I worked in production and on-air as a journalist or contributor for a range of prime-time TV and radio programmes at top-tier broadcasters including the BBC, NPR, Deutsche Welle, and various commercial networks. Isabelle Bannerman

My work focuses on engaging with you, our audience, and strengthening trust in our journalism. I develop engagement tools such as multilingual debates and help distribute our content to users across platforms. A former nurse, I later pursued English linguistics and media studies where I developed a keen interest in journalism and news in the digital age.

While some of our podcasts are planned and produced in only one language, we increasingly release podcasts in two or even more languages. This means the research carried out by our journalists can reach even more people around the world. The multilingual podcasts are not necessarily identical copies of each other, however. Different hosts, variations in scripts and styles, and different levels of context are all part of producing podcasts that feel original, regardless of the language our listeners choose.

Our podcasts in English:

The Swiss Connection: Why aren’t there more electric cars on Swiss roads? Why do so many people suffer from pollen allergies these days? How do solar storms affect our technology on Earth? Find the answers to these and other questions on ‘The Swiss Connection’, our podcast that brings science and research in Switzerland to the world.

Inside Geneva: Inside Geneva is a podcast about global politics, humanitarian issues and international aid, hosted by Imogen Foulkes.

Lost Cells: What does it mean to lose something as valuable as our DNA? That’s one of the many questions behind ‘Lost Cells’. This gripping investigative podcast series uncovers the human stories behind the promises and failures of private stem cell banking in Switzerland. Also available in Spanish and French.

Our podcasts available in other languages: