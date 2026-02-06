How we work: podcasts
Series How we work, Episode 10:
Some of our readers were curious about how we produce podcasts, particularly those that are multilingual. In this video, Swissinfo.ch’s Head of Distribution and Formats, Jo Fahy, explains the process.
While some of our podcasts are planned and produced in only one language, we increasingly release podcasts in two or even more languages. This means the research carried out by our journalists can reach even more people around the world. The multilingual podcasts are not necessarily identical copies of each other, however. Different hosts, variations in scripts and styles, and different levels of context are all part of producing podcasts that feel original, regardless of the language our listeners choose.
Our podcasts in English:
The Swiss Connection: Why aren’t there more electric cars on Swiss roads? Why do so many people suffer from pollen allergies these days? How do solar storms affect our technology on Earth? Find the answers to these and other questions on ‘The Swiss Connection’, our podcast that brings science and research in Switzerland to the world.
Inside Geneva: Inside Geneva is a podcast about global politics, humanitarian issues and international aid, hosted by Imogen Foulkes.
Lost Cells: What does it mean to lose something as valuable as our DNA? That’s one of the many questions behind ‘Lost Cells’. This gripping investigative podcast series uncovers the human stories behind the promises and failures of private stem cell banking in Switzerland. Also available in Spanish and French.
Our podcasts available in other languages:
- Ade, merci Schweiz, available in German
- Adieu, merci la Suisse, available in French
- Geldcast, available in German
- Madre Célula, available in Spanish
- Cellules Perdues, available in French
- Dangereux Millions, available in French
- O Sequestro da Amarelinha, available in Portuguese