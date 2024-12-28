Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
How we work: the impact of our investigations

How do SWI swissinfo.ch journalists conduct their investigations, and what impact do they have? Reporters Dominique Soguel and Pauline Turuban explain their findings on Switzerland importing Russian gold from Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.

Sara Pasino , Dominique Soguel , Pauline Turuban

Our journalists spent months examining documents and speaking with various sources to investigate a significant increase in gold imports from Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan to Switzerland.

Our investigation was not only picked up by several international media but also sparked interest among local journalists in the region, who reached out to us for further investigation. It even led to a parliamentary discussion in Switzerland.

