Swissinfo named second-best online medium in Switzerland

In 2025 Swissinfo convinced with above-average quality in a comparison of Swiss media. Thomas Kern, Swissinfo

The Yearbook of Media Quality 2025 has once again given Swissinfo a good rating in its media quality analysis.

The analysis by the Research Centre for the Public Sphere and Society (fög) at the University of Zurich shows stable values for the overall quality of the Swiss media in a ten-year comparison. Out of ten, the Swiss media scored 6.2 (0.1 points lower than in 2024). The overall quality of Swissinfo is rated significantly better than average: the quality score rose from 7.4 last year to 7.5.

As in the previous year, Swissinfo thus came second among the 27 online media analysed. Swissinfo continues to hold the top position among the online media of the Swiss Broadcasting Corporation (SBC). “The internationally oriented Swissinfo stands out due to its higher categorisation performance beyond the daily news,” the fög said, justifying its rating.

AI searches relating to Switzerland cite Swissinfo as source

An in-depth study by the fög also analysed the visibility of journalistic sources in artificial intelligence (AI) searches on ChatGPT and Perplexity for the first time. When ChatGPT is asked specifically about Swiss news, 36.7% of the sources referenced come from Swiss media. For Perplexity, the figure is as high as 47.1%.

Swissinfo is a source often consulted by the chatbots. On ChatGPT, Swissinfo is the second most cited Swiss media source behind SRF. Perplexity also refers to SRF most frequently, followed by Blick and Swissinfo.

“In times of hybrid influence activities, it is crucial to counteract the loss of trust in media with convincing journalistic quality, and this must be discoverable internationally,” explains Larissa M. Bieler, director of Swissinfo. “Swissinfo is one of the top three most cited Swiss media on ChatGPT and Perplexity, as the fög study shows. Half of the links lead to English-language articles. This demand and high discoverability in AI chatbots confirm the importance of Swissinfo’s offering. Factual accuracy is particularly relevant for the image of Switzerland abroad.”

In compliance with the JTI standards More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative