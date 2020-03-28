Most offices in Switzerland are empty these days, as people work from home under government advice to slow the spread of the coronavirus. It's no different for swissinfo.ch staff, who have also set up their laptops in their living rooms and spare rooms to continue working, albeit in very unusual circumstances.



Around the world, people who can work from home started to share videos on social media sites, such as Instagram, to show how they are coping with doing their job from inside their own four walls, and to encourage others to practise social distancing. We took part in the social media challenge, and compiled the clips our journalists have filmed from home to show how we are working in this time, and what else we're doing to keep our spirits up.

