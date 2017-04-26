Swiss explorer Bertrand Piccard has been awarded the Order of the Legion of Honour in France for his achievements in promoting a clean environment.
Presenting him the medal in Paris on Tuesday, France’s President François Hollande described Piccard, a psychiatrist and adventurer from a well-known Swiss family of pioneers, as an inspiration for technological innovation and the industry.
Piccard, who describes himself as an "inspioneerexternal link", and his co-pilot André Boschberg circumnavigated the world with their Solar Impulse plane between March 2015 and July 2016.
The aim of their adventure was to promote renewable energy.
swissinfo.ch with agencies/ug