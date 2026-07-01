Murder of Swiss aid worker remains unsolved as statute of limitations approaches

A view of Antananarivo, the capital of Madagascar. Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved

Walter Arnold wanted to expose alleged wrongdoing – shortly afterwards, he was dead. We will probably never know why he had to die. The case is about to become time-barred.

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Sibilla Bondolfi, SRF Other language: 1 Deutsch de Mord an Schweizer Entwicklungshelfer verjährt ungeklärt Original Read more: Mord an Schweizer Entwicklungshelfer verjährt ungeklärt

Walter Arnold, then aged 52, shortly before his murder. Keystone Archive

When Jan Stiefel talks about his friend Walter Arnold, his voice sometimes falters. The memories still affect him deeply. Thirty years have done little to ease the pain.

In the 1990s, both men worked for the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation (SDC) in Madagascar. Arnold worked on road construction, while Stiefel specialised in plant protection.

“Walter and I hit it off straight away,” says Stiefel. They met regularly at the cooperation office in the capital. “We talked about practical matters and about how the programme in Madagascar wasn’t exactly well organised.”

On the trail of a scandal

One day, Walter Arnold told him he was on the trail of something. “He said that once he’d gathered all the information and documents, it would cause a massive stir in Switzerland,” says Stiefel. He had planned to inform other donors at a conference.

But it never came to that. On the night before the meeting, Walter Arnold died. He was found tortured and strangled in the back seat of his car.

Who ordered the murder?

Over the years, numerous theories have circulated as to why Walter Arnold had to die. Some suspect a conflict between Chinese and local timber companies over the route of roads financed with Swiss funds, which they wanted to use as transport routes.

Others believe someone at the SDC tried to cover up the alleged misappropriation of development aid funds. Still others suspect that a former SDC deputy director wanted to conceal allegations that he had been running a brothel with his girlfriend.

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Whatever the motive, we will probably never know. The statute of limitations on Walter Arnold’s murder will soon expire – with the case still unsolved.

Misconduct at the SDC?

Stiefel regrets that this also means the alleged misconduct at the SDC will probably never come to light. Much of it strikes him as suspicious: “Walter’s laptop disappeared, his body was cremated without his widow’s consent – it seemed as though something was being kept under wraps.”

Above all, he says he was shocked by the Swiss authorities’ lack of interest. Walter Arnold’s widow and sister even went to court in an attempt to force the authorities to continue their investigation. To no avail.

Cooperation with the Madagascan authorities was difficult, the Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland writes in response to an enquiry. Despite extensive, long-running investigations, the perpetrator could not be identified.

Could a rope hold the key to the mystery? Walter Arnold was strangled with a rope. The Madagascan authorities secured the rope, but in 1996 DNA technology was still in its infancy. The lawyer representing Walter Arnold’s family, Pierre André Rosselet, is convinced that traces of the perpetrator’s DNA could still be found on the rope. “Back then, it was very difficult to analyse DNA traces. With today’s technology, this would certainly be possible – indeed, it would even be straightforward. But that’s no use now, because the case will soon be time-barred.”

The Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation (SDC) says it launched an internal investigation into the management of the road projects following allegations of irregularities. The investigation found no evidence of irregularities or misconduct.

Parliament wants to abolish the statute of limitations for murder. However, that would come too late for the Walter Arnold case. Unless new evidence comes to light by July 17, 2026, the case will become time-barred.

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Translated from German, sub-edited by Alexandra MV Andrist

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