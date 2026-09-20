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Switzerland plans to end development aid for certain countries from 2029

Switzerland is set to reduce the number of countries it provides aid to from 2029
Switzerland is set to reduce the number of countries it provides aid to from 2029 Keystone-SDA

Switzerland plans to focus its development aid on 21 priority countries from 2029, down from the current 34. The Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation (SDC) intends to withdraw from several middle-income countries, the foreign ministry confirmed on Sunday.

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Switzerland plans to end development aid for certain countries from 2029
Listening: Switzerland plans to end development aid for certain countries from 2029
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Keystone-SDA

The SonntagsZeitung has revealed that Nepal, Armenia, Georgia, Zimbabwe, Tanzania and Tunisia are reportedly among the countries affected by this withdrawal. The newspaper also mentions a reduction in the number of multilateral organisations supported by the SDC, from 24 to 18.

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A spokesperson for the foreign ministry confirmed that an initial plan had been drawn up by the SDC’s management to implement the government’s decision of June 24. However, 21 priority countries are on the official list, as opposed to the 20 mentioned in the Sunday newspaper. The SDC also plans to maintain its commitment in six humanitarian contexts characterised by protracted crises, outside the priority countries.

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Translated from French, reviewed by an English Department journalist. 

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SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR