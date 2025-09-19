The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
International cooperation

Truth or tale: Have foreign leaders hidden money in Swiss banks?

Series Truth or tale, Episode 5:

The trail of “dirty money” in the possession of corrupt public officials has long led to Switzerland’s financial centre. It’s one that the government has tried to clean up.

This content was published on
2 minutes

Reporter specialised in Swiss foreign affairs, with a side hustle as a sub-editor in the English Department. Previously my focus was on disinformation and fact-checks, which I still produce occasionally.

My work focuses on engaging with you, our audience, and strengthening trust in our journalism. I develop engagement tools such as multilingual debates and help distribute our content to users across platforms. A former nurse, I later pursued English linguistics and media studies where I developed a keen interest in journalism and news in the digital age.

Popular uprisings, leaked documents and collaborative media investigations: in recent decades, all of these have led to the discovery of suspicious Swiss bank accounts.

In 2011, for example, as protestors across the Arab world rose up against authoritarian regimes, Switzerland quickly froze hundreds of millions of francs in accounts linked to then-embattled leaders including Bashar al-Assad (Syria) and Muammar al-Gaddafi (Libya).

From Haiti and Peru in Latin America to Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan in Central Asia, by way of Angola and Mali in Africa, several other foreign officials are suspected of having transferred funds stolen from the state to Swiss banks.

In 2022, following revelations from the #SuisseSecrets media investigation, Swissinfo highlighted some of the most notorious cases of kleptocracy touching Swiss soil:

More

Switzerland has reacted to similar disclosures by putting several measures in place to prevent money laundering and illicit financial flows. In 2016, it introduced a new law to help repatriate stolen funds to their countries of origin.

But all of this is easier said than done. Prosecutors must be able to prove in a court of law that the funds in question were illicitly obtained before they can be restituted to the people. Ideally, state structures must also be in place in the country of origin to receive and redistribute this money transparently.

Swissinfo took a look at some of the progress Switzerland has made in asset recovery, including involving civil society to decide how the money will be spent to benefit those who most need it. But challenges remain.

More

Edited by Tony Barrett/vm/ac

More

Debate
Hosted by: Geraldine Wong Sak Hoi

Have you heard something about Swiss diplomacy that you’d like us to fact check?

Not all information circulating about Switzerland’s foreign relations is accurate or well understood. Tell us what you’d like us to fact check or clarify.

Join the discussion
13 Likes
12 Comments
View the discussion

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Dominique Soguel

What do recent events tell us about the risks and rewards of sticking to nuclear treaties?

Russia, Ukraine, North Korea, Israel, Iran. What’s the point of nuclear deals if it pays off to flout them?

Join the discussion
4 Likes
6 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

Do you trust that your country can withstand attacks against its democracy?

Democracies are increasingly coming under threat, both from within and without. How do your country’s institutions fare?

Join the discussion
2 Likes
11 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

Does your country of residence offer an e-ID?

Switzerland is voting on a new e-ID system. Has your country of residence already introduced one? And does it make your life easier?

Join the discussion
25 Likes
26 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR