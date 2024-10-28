Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
International Criminal Court’s prosecutor demands probe into misconduct allegations

THE HAGUE (Reuters) – The International Criminal Court’s prosecutor Karim Khan has asked the ICC’s oversight mechanism to open an immediate investigation into allegations of misconduct made against him, he said on Monday.

According to the prosecutor, the investigations should cover the allegations and disinformation surrounding them.

“I shall cooperate fully with that inquiry,” he said in a post on social media site X.

Last week, Khan denied accusations of unspecified misconduct after the court’s governing body confirmed that it had been notified of the allegation.

The Independent Oversight Mechanism (IOM) and the court’s governing organ it reports to, did not immediately respond to Reuters request for information on the possible opening of a formal investigation.

The IOM said in its annual report for 2024 that the alleged victim in the Khan case would not explicitly confirm the allegations in talks with the oversight body earlier this year and therefore no formal inquiry had been launched.

The ICC is a permanent court that can prosecute individuals for war crimes, crimes against humanity, genocide and the crime of aggression in member states or by their nationals.

ICC judges are reviewing Khan’s request in May for arrest warrants against Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, his defence chief and Hamas leaders.

