Global call for active neutrality launched from Geneva

A number of players have launched a worldwide appeal for active neutrality in Geneva at a time when the major powers are taking a tougher line. The city is competing with Vienna to attract an international congress on this issue in 2026.

At the end of a two-day meeting attended by 90 diplomatic, international law and digital experts from 27 countries in Troinex (Geneva) and online, a public declaration and a plan were approved on Friday. By the end of 2026, the aim is to launch an International Network on Neutrality, which will monitor the practices of the various players.

By 2030, a UN Declaration on active neutrality in the digital ecosystem and a label are desired. A binding international agreement on neutrality in the digital age should follow in the longer term.

The confrontations between the major powers are causing more and more tension. Warning of an “urgent need”, the public statement points out that neutrality does not mean “indifference”.

It must contribute to the prevention and resolution of conflicts, as well as to disarmament and the transfer of military spending to social and ecological investments. And avoid the militarisation of artificial intelligence (AI). The request comes as NATO countries have decided to increase their military funding to 5% of their GDP.

After Bogota

Faced with this situation, “we believe that Geneva and neutral spaces in general play an essential role in fostering dialogue, seeking the truth and defending the general interest”, Nicolas Ramseier, President of the Geneva Centre for Neutrality, told Swiss News Agency Keystone-ATS.

We need to ask ourselves “about our so-called active Swiss neutrality and, more broadly, about the role that other neutral states can play”, he added. And he stresses that “the more fragmentation and mistrust increase, the greater the demand for neutral, transparent and secure zones, both physical and digital”.

But it is becoming more difficult to gain acceptance for “a neutral position”, Ramseier admits. His centre was established precisely at this time of “criticism, misunderstanding and reinterpretation”, particularly against Switzerland. “We need to rethink neutrality”, “as a proactive and structured posture”, and adapt it to the technological challenges of the 21st century, Ramseier believes.

After Bogota last year, the International Congress on Neutrality could be held in Geneva in June 2026. Hundreds of leaders, academics and members of civil society are expected to attend.

