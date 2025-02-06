Swiss NGO Terre des hommes loses $10m from US aid freeze

American Cup: Terre des hommes loses $10 million Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

The Swiss-based NGO Terre des hommes is losing $10 million in annual contributions as a result of the suspension of humanitarian aid by the United States administration.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Français fr Coupe américaine: Terre des hommes perd 10 millions Original Read more: Coupe américaine: Terre des hommes perd 10 millions

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

US President Donald Trump’s decision to dismantle the US Agency for International Development (USAID) has “serious” and “immediate” consequences, said Terre des hommes Lausanne, which is Switzerland’s largest children’s aid organisation.

The NGO explains that projects in nine countries have been affected, with around 1.5 million beneficiaries losing “vital support”.

In detail, projects in Bangladesh, Kenya, Lebanon, Egypt, Afghanistan, India and Burkina Faso are directly affected. Due to the cessation of contributions to UN partner organisations, activities in Romania and Nigeria are also affected.

The end of US aid also means that the contracts of 440 employees, including over 200 in Bangladesh and more than 100 in Egypt, have had to be suspended or terminated.

More

More Proposed Swiss cuts to international aid mean less for the needy This content was published on The Swiss government’s major savings project is giving international cooperation organisations cold sweats. Read more: Proposed Swiss cuts to international aid mean less for the needy

Translated from French with DeepL/mga

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.