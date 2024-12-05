International Geneva aims to cut CO2 emissions by a third

Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Nearly 40 players from International Geneva have pledged to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions by an average of one-third by 2030. One year after signing the 2050Today Charter, they approved a climate roadmap in Geneva on Wednesday evening.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

In all, these institutions  – ranging from diplomatic missions and international organisations to academic bodies and NGOs  – employ nearly 20,000 people. They have approved over 1,000 initiatives in line with federal and local climate policies.

This effort has resulted in a reduction of 53,000 tonnes of CO2 equivalent. This is equal to the annual emissions of 4,100 people in Switzerland. They’ve done so through more energy-efficient buildings, mobility measures, responsible food systems, protection of biodiversity, sustainable technologies and better waste management.

The latest roadmap announced on Wednesday puts forward key milestones for 2025, 2028 and 2030. Climate change is having a growing impact on health, human rights and the displacement of populations, according to the Geneva Climate Forum, which is behind the scheme.

Translated from French by DeepL/jdp

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

