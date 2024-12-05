International Geneva aims to cut CO2 emissions by a third

Nearly 40 players from International Geneva have pledged to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions by an average of one-third by 2030. One year after signing the 2050Today Charter, they approved a climate roadmap in Geneva on Wednesday evening.

In all, these institutions – ranging from diplomatic missions and international organisations to academic bodies and NGOs – employ nearly 20,000 people. They have approved over 1,000 initiatives in line with federal and local climate policies.

This effort has resulted in a reduction of 53,000 tonnes of CO2 equivalent. This is equal to the annual emissions of 4,100 people in Switzerland. They’ve done so through more energy-efficient buildings, mobility measures, responsible food systems, protection of biodiversity, sustainable technologies and better waste management.

The latest roadmap announced on Wednesday puts forward key milestones for 2025, 2028 and 2030. Climate change is having a growing impact on health, human rights and the displacement of populations, according to the Geneva Climate Forum, which is behind the scheme.

