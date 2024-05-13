Geneva to host US-China talks on the risks of AI

The US and China have been working for months to stabilise their relations. KEYSTONE/ The Associated Press

In light of rapid advances in the field of artificial intelligence, representatives of the US and Chinese governments plan to discuss the related risks at a meeting in Geneva on Tuesday. It is not about any form of cooperation, but about getting communication up and running about the respective approaches and views, said a high-ranking US government representative ahead of the meeting.

The People’s Republic of China has prioritised the development of AI and is rapidly deploying new capabilities in many civilian and military areas. In many cases, this is being done in a way that undermines the national security of the US and its allies, said the US government representative.

Targeted measures had already been taken to counter the risks posed by China. “And we will reiterate our concerns about Beijing’s use of artificial intelligence in this regard,” he added.

The US and China have been working for months to stabilise their relations. In November, US President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping met in the US state of California after a year of complete radio silence. This was followed by talks between members of both governments at the highest level.

US President Joe Biden’s National Security Advisor, Jake Sullivan, had scheduled the meeting on the risks of artificial intelligence with the Chinese during a visit to Bangkok in January.

Adapted from German by DeepL/dkk/mga

