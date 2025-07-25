The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Activists deface Israel's UN mission in Geneva

Demonstrators attack Israeli mission in Geneva
Demonstrators attack Israeli mission in Geneva Keystone-SDA
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Activists deface Israel’s UN mission in Geneva
Late on Thursday in Geneva, pro-Palestinian demonstrators attacked the Permanent Mission of Israel to the United Nations in the international organisations district. They poured red paint over the entrance to the building.

This content was published on
1 minute
Keystone-SDA

Around 200 people gathered in front of the Israeli Mission at 6.55pm, Geneva police spokesman Alexandre Brahier told news agency Keystone-SDA, confirming a report in the Tribune de Genève. The demonstrators also blocked traffic in front of the World Trade Organization.

The rally then moved towards the Perle du Lac, where it dissipated at around 8pm. No arrests were made in connection with this demonstration, which was unauthorised. The police and cleaners were still on site in the evening.

Tom Fletcher, Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator, speaks during a United Nations Security Council meeting on Gaza and the Middle East, at UN headquarters in New York City on March 18, 2025.

Is the UN still relevant in the Middle East?

This content was published on The UN is no longer at the center of negotiations for a solution to the Middle East conflict. But that doesn’t mean it’s irrelevant.

Debate
Do you have Swiss ancestors? Are you planning to visit where they lived in Switzerland?

We’d love to hear more about your genealogical research.

Debate
Did you immigrate to Switzerland? What are your experiences?

What were the circumstances of your immigration to Switzerland? And what motivated your decision to stay or leave?

Debate
How are mental illnesses treated in your country? 

In Switzerland more people are being referred to electrical therapies or psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy. Are there similar approaches where you live?

