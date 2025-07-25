Activists deface Israel’s UN mission in Geneva

Late on Thursday in Geneva, pro-Palestinian demonstrators attacked the Permanent Mission of Israel to the United Nations in the international organisations district. They poured red paint over the entrance to the building.

Around 200 people gathered in front of the Israeli Mission at 6.55pm, Geneva police spokesman Alexandre Brahier told news agency Keystone-SDA, confirming a report in the Tribune de Genève. The demonstrators also blocked traffic in front of the World Trade Organization.

The rally then moved towards the Perle du Lac, where it dissipated at around 8pm. No arrests were made in connection with this demonstration, which was unauthorised. The police and cleaners were still on site in the evening.

