DRC fighting: UN reports rape and relocates non-essential staff

UN speaks of rape and looting in Goma Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

The United Nations (UN) has relocated its non-essential staff from Goma in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) after M23 rebels entered the city on Monday. Reports of rape and looting by fighters have surfaced, a spokesperson in Geneva said on Tuesday.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Français fr L’ONU parle de viols et de pillages à Goma Original Read more: L’ONU parle de viols et de pillages à Goma

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

An official from the UN Office for Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) told the press that “essential personnel” remain in Goma. Gunfire, including mortar rounds, was still being heard on Tuesday morning in the eastern DRC city. Looting and attacks on humanitarian sites, including those of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), are also taking place.

+Calls for DRC to benefit from $150m Glencore corruption damages

Electricity, internet, and water supplies have been cut off. “Goma is still offline,” the spokesperson added. A World Food Programme (WFP) official in the DRC said the challenges for those fleeing the city are enormous. Around half a million people have left their homes in recent weeks.

Translated from French with DeepL/sp

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.