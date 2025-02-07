Listening: DRC: UN fact-finding mission launched in Geneva
A fact-finding mission will investigate violations in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). The UN Human Rights Council approved the launch of this mechanism in Geneva on Friday, to be followed by an International Commission of Inquiry.
The resolution was approved by consensus at an extraordinary meeting of the body. The High Commissioner for Human Rights is responsible for rapidly appointing the members of this initial investigation.
After an initial report in around seven months’ time, an International Commission of Inquiry appointed by Jürg Lauber, Swiss Ambassador to the UN in Geneva and Chairman of the Council, will take over.
The text also demands the withdrawal of the M23 and condemns the Rwandan army’s support for this group in the east of the DRC. Some 3,000 people have been killed.
However, “the worst may still be to come” in the DRC, according to the High Commissioner. And the threat of violence spreading throughout the region “has never been higher”, he said.
