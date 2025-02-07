DRC: UN fact-finding mission launched in Geneva

Jürg Lauber, Swiss Ambassador to the UN in Geneva and Chairman of the Council. Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

A fact-finding mission will investigate violations in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). The UN Human Rights Council approved the launch of this mechanism in Geneva on Friday, to be followed by an International Commission of Inquiry.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Français fr RDC: mission d’établissement des faits lancée à l’ONU à Genève Original Read more: RDC: mission d’établissement des faits lancée à l’ONU à Genève

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The resolution was approved by consensus at an extraordinary meeting of the body. The High Commissioner for Human Rights is responsible for rapidly appointing the members of this initial investigation.

After an initial report in around seven months’ time, an International Commission of Inquiry appointed by Jürg Lauber, Swiss Ambassador to the UN in Geneva and Chairman of the Council, will take over.

+ Three employees of Swiss aid organisation killed in DRC

The text also demands the withdrawal of the M23 and condemns the Rwandan army’s support for this group in the east of the DRC. Some 3,000 people have been killed.

However, “the worst may still be to come” in the DRC, according to the High Commissioner. And the threat of violence spreading throughout the region “has never been higher”, he said.

Translated from French by DeepL/ts

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.