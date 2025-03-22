Swiss minister backs the WHO and its mandate

Elisabeth Baume-Schneider calls for sustainable funding for the WHO Keystone-SDA

Swiss Interior Minister Elisabeth Baume-Schneider has called for stable and sustainable funding for the World Health Organization (WHO). She also believes it is in Switzerland’s interest that the WHO can continue to fulfil its mandate.

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Français fr Elisabeth Baume-Schneider appelle à un financement durable de l’OMS Original Read more: Elisabeth Baume-Schneider appelle à un financement durable de l’OMS

On Friday, Baume-Schneider met the Director General of the WHO, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, in Geneva, according to the interior ministry. Their talks focused particularly on the WHO’s tense budget situation and reform processes.

“I came away with renewed energy,” Baume-Schneider said in a Saturday interview with the Le Temps newspaper. “Of course we are worried about the attitude of the US, but it’s reassuring to see that multilateralism has retained its strength, perhaps even more than ever,” she said.

“In a situation like this, it is not a question of giving in to fear. We must act together and not allow divisions to prevail,” said the minister, who reaffirmed “Switzerland’s interest in and support for the WHO, as well as for the ability of states to come together to formulate solutions”.

For her, at a time of budgetary cutbacks, it’s all the more important to place the emphasis clearly on the organisation’s main mandate. Switzerland is in dialogue with other countries, donors and the WHO itself to preserve life-saving programmes – for example in the fight against communicable diseases such as HIV/AIDS, tuberculosis, malaria and polio.

The WHO, of which Switzerland is a founding member, is supported by its 194 member states, Baume-Schneider’s ministry pointed out. It has global expertise and provides a multilateral institutional framework for promoting health protection worldwide.

‘Proactive’ government

When asked about the threats to international Geneva posed by the financial cuts in the US, Baume-Schneider was reassuring. The city’s international ecosystem “is not going to fall apart”, although it’s important to “stay alert” to the situation, she said.

“I’m not minimising the risks, which are very significant. But I am convinced that, together with the Federal Council and the canton of Geneva, we are going to respond appropriately to the situation,” she told Le Temps. Despite the criticism, “the government in Bern is doing what it has to do, it is talking to international bodies, it is being proactive”.

Translated from French by DeepL/dos

