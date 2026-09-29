From Kabul to Fiji in the fight for gender equality
What takes a woman from a law career in Australia to Somalia, Afghanistan and then Fiji?
Inside Geneva
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On our Inside Geneva podcast, host Imogen Foulkes talks to UN Women’s Alison Davidian about being in Kabul when the Taliban returned and about the effects of climate change and rising sea levels on women’s livelihoods. They also discuss why men and boys should never feel threatened by gender equality.
Listen to the full episode now.
Find out more about the ‘Inside Geneva’ podcast and our other Swiss podcasts in English here.
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