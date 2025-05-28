The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Login
News
International Geneva

Geneva proposed as possible site for Ukraine-Russia talks

fountain
Geneva has been the site of numerous peace talks over the years. Keystone / Salvatore Di Nolfi
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Geneva proposed as possible site for Ukraine-Russia talks
Listening: Geneva proposed as possible site for Ukraine-Russia talks

US Special Representative for Ukraine Keith Kellogg has said that Geneva is being considered as a venue for talks between Russia and Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov rejected US President Trump’s suggestion of the Vatican.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The US government believes that further negotiations on an end to the Russian war of aggression could take place in Geneva. The US would have favoured the Vatican, but Russia did not want that, said the US special representative for Ukraine, Keith Kellogg, on US television. “So, I think Geneva could be the next stop,” said Kellogg. A place must then be found where Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky could meet.

More

US President Donald Trump brought up the Vatican as a venue for negotiations last week after a phone call with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin. However, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov made it clear that the Vatican was not considered a suitable venue for new peace negotiations between Russia and Ukraine. After the talks with Trump, Putin said that Russia wanted to work on a memorandum for a possible settlement of the conflict with Ukraine.

Kellogg now emphasised that the meeting in Geneva could take place as soon as Russia had delivered this. The conditions for peace had been received from the Ukrainian side and were now needed from the Russian side, Kellogg said. It remained unclear whether Kyiv had already submitted a new document. Kellogg said elsewhere that Kyiv’s position with conditions for peace had already been clear after a meeting in London in April.

Translated from German by DeepL/jdp

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. 

Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Jessica Davis Plüss

Living longer: What do you think about the longevity trend?

The longevity market is booming thanks in part to advances in the science of ageing. What do you think of the idea of significantly extending human lifespan?

Join the discussion
24 Likes
16 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Marc Leutenegger

What are your experiences with housing shortages and rising property prices?

Switzerland is steering towards a housing crisis. Are there solutions?

Join the discussion
25 Likes
38 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Dorian Burkhalter

Is there a future for the humanitarian sector? What should it look like?

With key donors cutting aid budgets, the humanitarian sector faces a crisis. What strategies can organisations adopt to navigate this challenge?

Join the discussion
6 Likes
7 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR