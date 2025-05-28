Geneva proposed as possible site for Ukraine-Russia talks

Geneva has been the site of numerous peace talks over the years. Keystone / Salvatore Di Nolfi

US Special Representative for Ukraine Keith Kellogg has said that Geneva is being considered as a venue for talks between Russia and Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov rejected US President Trump’s suggestion of the Vatican.

Keystone-SDA

The US government believes that further negotiations on an end to the Russian war of aggression could take place in Geneva. The US would have favoured the Vatican, but Russia did not want that, said the US special representative for Ukraine, Keith Kellogg, on US television. “So, I think Geneva could be the next stop,” said Kellogg. A place must then be found where Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky could meet.

US President Donald Trump brought up the Vatican as a venue for negotiations last week after a phone call with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin. However, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov made it clear that the Vatican was not considered a suitable venue for new peace negotiations between Russia and Ukraine. After the talks with Trump, Putin said that Russia wanted to work on a memorandum for a possible settlement of the conflict with Ukraine.

Kellogg now emphasised that the meeting in Geneva could take place as soon as Russia had delivered this. The conditions for peace had been received from the Ukrainian side and were now needed from the Russian side, Kellogg said. It remained unclear whether Kyiv had already submitted a new document. Kellogg said elsewhere that Kyiv’s position with conditions for peace had already been clear after a meeting in London in April.

