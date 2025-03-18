Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login
News
International Geneva

Greek and Turkish Cypriots meet in Geneva for talks

Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots meet in Geneva for talks
Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots meet in Geneva for talks Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Greek and Turkish Cypriots meet in Geneva for talks
Listening: Greek and Turkish Cypriots meet in Geneva for talks

Greek and Turkish Cypriot leaders are meeting for talks in Geneva to discuss a solution for the Mediterranean island, which has been divided since 1974 following a Turkish military invasion.

This content was published on
3 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

UN Secretary-General António Guterres hosted a dinner on Monday evening ahead of an informal meeting on Tuesday to try to get negotiations on the island’s future back on track.

+ Is Geneva still the capital of peace?

“I am very confident,” the president of the so-called Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, Ersin Tatar, told the Keystone-SDA news agency on his arrival. He added: “We must forget the past and look to the future.” Tatar insists on his demand for two separate states.

In recent weeks, the President of the Republic of Cyprus, Nikos Christodoulides, has claimed to him that he has a clear plan, namely a state with two communities, as envisaged by the UN Security Council.

UN wants undivided island

Decades ago, the UN Security Council reaffirmed the territorial integrity and indivisibility of the Republic of Cyprus in a resolution and called for the immediate withdrawal of Turkish troops.

In addition to the two heads of government of Cyprus, the powers that have guaranteed the island’s security since 1960 are also present. The Greek Foreign Minister Giorgos Gerapetritis and the Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan are also taking part in the talks in Geneva, as is the British European Secretary Stephen Doughty.

This format is taking place for the first time in more than three years. However, expectations of possible progress are very low as both sides continue to cling to their different approaches to the island.

The government of the EU island republic in Nicosia, which is predominantly inhabited by Greek Cypriots, controls the south of the island. While the Turkish Cypriots are calling for a two-state solution in their so-called Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, which is only recognised by Turkey, the Greek Cypriots and the UN are backing reunification.

More

Translated from German with DeepL/mga

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Emilie Ridard

As a Swiss Abroad, how do you feel about the emergence of more conservative family policies in some US states?

In recent years several US states have adopted more conservative policies on family issues, abortion and education. As a Swiss citizen living there, how do you view this development?

Join the discussion
25 Likes
20 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Melanie Eichenberger

What factors should be taken into account when inheriting Swiss citizenship abroad?

Should there be a limit to the passing on of Swiss citizenship? Or is the current practice too strict and it should still be possible to register after the age of 25?

Join the discussion
5 Likes
6 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Kaoru Uda

Should nations spend more on foreign aid or are cutbacks justified?

Many countries are cutting back on foreign aid and Switzerland is among them. Do you think it is justified?

Join the discussion
13 Likes
44 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR