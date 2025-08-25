Rally in Geneva celebrates Ukraine Independence Day
Rally in Geneva celebrates Ukraine Independence Day
Between 250 and 300 people gathered at the public square outside the Palais des Nations in Geneva on Sunday to mark Ukraine’s Independence Day. Afterwards, they marched through the streets of the city with a large flag in the national colours of yellow and blue.
Prior to the rally in Geneva, speeches were given in Ukrainian and English at the foot of the broken chair on the Place des Nations. The speakers recalled Ukraine’s independence, which was proclaimed 34 years ago on August 24, 1991, and the thousand-year history of their country.
Three and a half years ago to the day – at dawn on February 24, 2022 – Russian President Vladimir Putin invaded Ukraine militarily. He denied the country the right to state sovereignty, accused the elected Ukrainian president with Jewish roots, Volodymyr Zelensky, of leading a Nazi regime and demanded the country’s neutrality.
Putin himself has been wanted by the International Criminal Court in The Hague since March 2023 with an international arrest warrant as a suspected war criminal.
