Rally in Geneva celebrates Ukraine Independence Day

Hundreds march in Geneva to mark Ukraine's Independence Day Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

Between 250 and 300 people gathered at the public square outside the Palais des Nations in Geneva on Sunday to mark Ukraine’s Independence Day. Afterwards, they marched through the streets of the city with a large flag in the national colours of yellow and blue.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Hunderte marschieren in Genf zum Unabhängigkeitstag der Ukraine Original Read more: Hunderte marschieren in Genf zum Unabhängigkeitstag der Ukraine

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Prior to the rally in Geneva, speeches were given in Ukrainian and English at the foot of the broken chair on the Place des Nations. The speakers recalled Ukraine’s independence, which was proclaimed 34 years ago on August 24, 1991, and the thousand-year history of their country.

Three and a half years ago to the day – at dawn on February 24, 2022 – Russian President Vladimir Putin invaded Ukraine militarily. He denied the country the right to state sovereignty, accused the elected Ukrainian president with Jewish roots, Volodymyr Zelensky, of leading a Nazi regime and demanded the country’s neutrality.

Putin himself has been wanted by the International Criminal Court in The Hague since March 2023 with an international arrest warrant as a suspected war criminal.

Translated from German by DeepL/jdp

How we work We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch