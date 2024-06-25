I spy: political snooping around International Geneva

Geneva, famous for its diplomats, is also fertile ground for spies in search of state secrets. SWI swissinfo.ch visited four places that have left their mark on the history of espionage.

1 minute

Céline Stegmüller

Céline joined swissinfo.ch in 2018 as video journalist for the 'Nouvo in English' project, just after graduating from the Academie du journalisme et des medias (AJM) at the University of Neuchâtel. Originally from Ticino, she's been filming, writing and interviewing people all over Switzerland since she got her first reporter badge at 11 during a school camp. Claire-Marie Dikanska

Behind the elegant façades of Geneva, secret agents from all over the world meet behind the anonymity of their cover identities. Four key locations in Geneva bear witness to this hidden side of the city. Secret missions, international intrigues and the geopolitical future of us all played out in each of these locations.