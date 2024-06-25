Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
International Geneva

I spy: political snooping around International Geneva

Geneva, famous for its diplomats, is also fertile ground for spies in search of state secrets. SWI swissinfo.ch visited four places that have left their mark on the history of espionage.

Behind the elegant façades of Geneva, secret agents from all over the world meet behind the anonymity of their cover identities. Four key locations in Geneva bear witness to this hidden side of the city. Secret missions, international intrigues and the geopolitical future of us all played out in each of these locations.

