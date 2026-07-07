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International Geneva

Inside Geneva: Can a woman lead the UN?

On Inside Geneve this week, we look at the race to be the next UN secretary general. Is it time for a change?

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Imogen Foulkes reports from Geneva for SWI swissinfo.ch as well as the BBC.

Inside Geneva

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Susana Malcora, candidate for UN Secretary-General 2016: “I am deeply convinced this is a moment that requires a different type of leadership, and we have tested leadership nine leaders throughout 80 years that were all men.”

Geneva recently hosted three of the candidates – we hear from them. What are their plans?

Rebeca Grynsnap, candidate for Secretary-General: “My criteria of success as secretary general is that nobody will ask me again: ‘Where is the UN?’ If that question continues we will be irrelevant.”

What are the UN’s challenges?

María Fernanda Espinosa, candidate for Secretary-General: “I think the UN does not suffer from a crisis of purpose or principles enshrined in the Charter. It suffers from a crisis of delivery of impact, of accountability, and of inclusion.”

And what does it still have to offer?

Michelle Bachelet: “Multilateralism has a lot of problems, but if you didn’t have a multilateral system, children in the refugee camps wouldn’t have vaccines. People displacement wouldn’t have support. So there’s a lot of things that multilateralism has done and we need to improve.”

Join host Imogen Foulkes on Inside Geneva.

Find out more about the ‘Inside Geneva’ podcast and our other Swiss podcasts in English here.

Subscribe below to the ‘Inside Geneva’ newsletter to make sure you never miss a new episode.

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SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR