International Geneva

Inside Geneva: democratic rights and freedoms at a crossroads?

Inside Geneva: democratic rights and freedoms at a crossroads?
The world is changing fast. Are democracy and human rights under threat? Our Inside Geneva podcast takes a deep dive.

Imogen Foulkes

Inside Geneva

“Donald Trump is unravelling the constitution, where I believe we could describe this as a coup d’état,” says human rights lawyer Reed Brody.

What happens when Big Tech gets involved in politics?

“It is fine for Instagram or TikTok to realise that I am into biking and then try to sell me bikes. That’s fine. That’s a product. Manipulate me to sell me that. But that’s not fine with political ideas,” continues Alberto Fernandez Gibaja, Head of Digitalisation and Democracy at the International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance (IDEA).

Hosted by: Imogen Foulkes

What impact do social media platforms have on democratic debate?

Do Facebook, X, TikTok and co. foster a diverse and dynamic “digital public square”? Or do they just make people angrier and more entrenched?

What about free speech?

“For the first time in my life, I am listening to Americans on the radio and TV, talking to the press and refusing to use their names because they are afraid of retaliation,” says Brody.

+ Is Geneva prepared for Trump’s – and others’ – cuts to foreign aid?

Is it still possible to have a democratic, fact-based debate?

“For those of us who believe that we share a reality based on facts and science, we are on the losing side,” says Fernandez Gibaja.

Are we losing the fundamental freedoms set out in the UN’s Universal Declaration of Human Rights? Join host Imogen Foulkes on Inside Geneva to find out.

Find out more about the 'Inside Geneva' podcast and our other Swiss podcasts in English here.

Subscribe below to the 'Inside Geneva' newsletter to make sure you never miss a new episode.

