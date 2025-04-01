Inside Geneva: democratic rights and freedoms at a crossroads?
The world is changing fast. Are democracy and human rights under threat? Our Inside Geneva podcast takes a deep dive.
Inside Geneva
“Donald Trump is unravelling the constitution, where I believe we could describe this as a coup d’état,” says human rights lawyer Reed Brody.
What happens when Big Tech gets involved in politics?
“It is fine for Instagram or TikTok to realise that I am into biking and then try to sell me bikes. That’s fine. That’s a product. Manipulate me to sell me that. But that’s not fine with political ideas,” continues Alberto Fernandez Gibaja, Head of Digitalisation and Democracy at the International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance (IDEA).
More
What about free speech?
“For the first time in my life, I am listening to Americans on the radio and TV, talking to the press and refusing to use their names because they are afraid of retaliation,” says Brody.
+ Is Geneva prepared for Trump’s – and others’ – cuts to foreign aid?
Is it still possible to have a democratic, fact-based debate?
“For those of us who believe that we share a reality based on facts and science, we are on the losing side,” says Fernandez Gibaja.
Are we losing the fundamental freedoms set out in the UN’s Universal Declaration of Human Rights? Join host Imogen Foulkes on Inside Geneva to find out.
