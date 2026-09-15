Inside Geneva: gender champions speak out
Diversity, equality, inclusion, woke: are these concepts now toxic?
Inside Geneva
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The past two years have seen a pushback against gender equality, and it is having real-world consequences for women and girls.
Yet in Geneva, the International Gender Champions, led by senior diplomats, are not giving up.
“I embrace wokeness,” one ambassador tells us. The data shows that equality benefits everyone, socially, economically and politically. So why is it so out of fashion?
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