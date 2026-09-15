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International Geneva

Inside Geneva: gender champions speak out

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Diversity, equality, inclusion, woke: are these concepts now toxic?

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Inside Geneva: gender champions speak out
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Imogen Foulkes reports from Geneva for SWI swissinfo.ch as well as the BBC.

Inside Geneva

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The past two years have seen a pushback against gender equality, and it is having real-world consequences for women and girls.

Yet in Geneva, the International Gender Champions, led by senior diplomats, are not giving up.

“I embrace wokeness,” one ambassador tells us. The data shows that equality benefits everyone, socially, economically and politically. So why is it so out of fashion?

Find out more about the ‘Inside Geneva’ podcast and our other Swiss podcasts in English here.

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SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR