Inside Geneva Podcast: is international law dead?
Geneva is the home of international law, the rules that are supposed to stop the worst violations in war. But does anyone respect it anymore?
Andrew Clapham, Professor of International Law at the Geneva Graduate Institute, says: “It’s quite blatant that when we like what the International Criminal Court is doing we will support it, but as soon as it steps out of line we will call it a ridiculous institution. So, it is a bit of a crossroads for international law.”
The Geneva Conventions are 75 years old – are young people even aware of them?
“We have the law, and at least my generation or younger generations tolerate much less those types of violations, and we are reporting more,” says Cristina Figueira Shah, a student at the Geneva Graduate Institute.
Check out our selection of newsletters. Subscribe here.
Are there any rules of war that work?
Laurent Gisel, from the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), explains that “far fewer people know about the prohibition of blinding laser weapons than the mine ban treaty. Why? Because it has been prohibited before they were developed. And it was prohibited 50 years ago.”
More
New wars, new weapons, and lots of ethical questions
Does indicting a political leader achieve more than headlines?
“Naming somebody as a potential war criminal has a huge effect because if the leader is named as a war criminal, like Russian President Vladimir Putin or Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, that means that assisting them to do what they are doing means that you are aiding and assisting, potentially, in a war crime,” says Clapham.
How can we encourage more respect?
“I think we should go back and understand all the reasons why we got to this point in the first place. How we wrote all the international treaties and understand from that what our generation can do to improve it,” says Shah.
More
Sudan: senior Red Cross official reflects on devastating year-long war
“Violation of international humanitarian law creates even more hatred. And if you want to live in peace afterwards, it helps to respect international humanitarian law during the conflict,” says Gisel.
Join Imogen Foulkes for an Inside Geneva special from Geneva’s Graduate Institute where experts and audience ask: “Is international law dead”?
Sign up! The latest updates from International Geneva – in your inbox
For more audio content from SWI swissinfo.ch, explore The Swiss Connection, a podcast with Swiss stories for the world.
More
The Swiss Connection Podcast: Hear Swiss science stories for the world
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.