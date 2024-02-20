Inside Geneva: the war in Ukraine – what’s next?

swissinfo.ch

The war in Ukraine is two years old. Inside Geneva discusses the latest military developments in Ukraine, the chances of peace and where the war will go from here.

2 minutes

Imogen Foulkes Imogen Foulkes reports from Geneva for SWI swissinfo.ch as well as the BBC.

“Isn’t there a limit when there are so many civilian deaths so you as a state have a responsibility to stop?” asks journalist Gunilla van Hall.

External Content

How will this war end? Ukraine, with the West’s support, is fighting a regime that poisons, imprisons, and kills its political opponents.

Inside Geneva host Imogen Foulkes says: “Putin’s dream of getting the whole country, if that’s what he wanted, doesn’t seem that achievable, and yet Ukraine getting its entire country back doesn’t seem achievable either.”

What chance is there of a peace agreement? Does the United Nations have any role to play?

“With this particular cast of characters, it’s not going to happen. With Putin on the one side and [Ukrainian President Volodymyr] Zelensky and his entourage. They’re committed to victory whatever that is,” says Jussi Hanhimäki, professor of international history at the Geneva Graduate Institute.

Is the West’s support for Ukraine waning? What could that mean for international stability?

“Russia is basically independent as far as acting in this war, whereas Ukraine is dependent. And I think of the question of Western fatigue and the radar now is on the Middle East,” concludes analyst Daniel Warner.

Join host Imogen Foulkes on the Inside Geneva podcast for the answers.

For more insights and discussions from Switzerland’s international city, subscribe to Inside Geneva on Apple PodcastsExternal link, SpotifyExternal link, or wherever you get your podcasts. And subscribe to our newsletter to get all the International Geneva news and views from Imogen Foulkes in your inbox:

External Content Sign up! The latest updates from International Geneva – in your inbox

For more audio content from SWI swissinfo.ch, explore The Swiss Connection, a podcast with S

In compliance with the JTI standards More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative