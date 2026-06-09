Inside Geneva: what’s the point of foreign aid?

SWI swissinfo.ch

On our Inside Geneva podcast this week, we host a debate on a key question: what’s the point of foreign aid?

2 minutes

Imogen Foulkes Imogen Foulkes reports from Geneva for SWI swissinfo.ch as well as the BBC.

Inside Geneva External Content

“What’s the point of mobilising taxpayers’ money and sending it to faraway countries to assist vulnerable people? And how do you sell that to your own taxpayers?” says Gilles Carbonnier, former Vice-President of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC).

There are more conflicts and greater needs, yet donor countries want to spend less.

More

More Foreign Affairs The consequences of cuts to Swiss foreign aid This content was published on After the Swiss parliament cut millions from the 2025 foreign aid budget, the Swiss government announced which aid programmes would be axed. Read more: The consequences of cuts to Swiss foreign aid

“There is a lot of duplication and there is also a lot of financial waste in the system. That needs to be cut down. But really, the primary question must be: what do people need?” says Deike Potzel, EU Ambassador to the UN in Geneva.

Do people in donor countries think the money is better spent at home?

“A lot of people don’t understand what foreign aid is needed for, where it goes or how it works. They tend to look at their own situation and say, well, maybe economically I’m not doing well,” says Jaclyn Lee, MA student in International Development at the Geneva Graduate Institute.

+ How Switzerland is managing foreign aid at a time of global upheaval

Do we think some people’s tragedies are less important than others?

More

More International Geneva How to break the cycle of underfunding for forgotten humanitarian crises This content was published on As humanitarian needs spiral, some of the worst forgotten crises are seriously underfunded. The UN has difficult choices to make. Read more: How to break the cycle of underfunding for forgotten humanitarian crises

“If a child is in pain in Khartoum, that’s exactly the same as a child being in pain in New York or London. If a mother is grieving in Gaza, that’s exactly the same as a mother grieving in Geneva,” says Chris Lockyear, former Secretary General of Médecins Sans Frontières/Doctors Without Borders (MSF).

How can aid agencies better explain what they do?

“What defines us is humanity, and humanity means we cannot stay idle when we see others suffering. We have to act and do something to try to protect them, assist them and prevent suffering, regardless of where this happens,” says Carbonnier.

Listen to the full episode on Inside Geneva.

Find out more about the ‘Inside Geneva’ podcast and our other Swiss podcasts in English here.

Subscribe below to the ‘Inside Geneva’ newsletter to make sure you never miss a new episode.

External Content Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Almost finished… We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you. Inside Geneva: international affairs from the world’s humanitarian capital Our newsletter offers a unique insight into what is happening in International Geneva: What debates are taking center stage? How can the UN impact world affairs and what are NGO’s saying? Bi-monthly The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed. I consent to the use of my data for the SWI swissinfo.ch newsletter. Subscribe

Popular Stories Most Discussed