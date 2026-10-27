Inside Geneva: who will defend the International Criminal Court?
This week on Inside Geneva, host Imogen Foulkes asks whether the International Criminal Court (ICC) can survive Washington’s brutal sanctions.
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James Goldston of Open Society tells us the sanctions mean a “financial death sentence” for the court’s judges and lawyers, who can no longer use credit cards and even US based systems like Microsoft.
Philippe Bolopion of Human Rights Watch says the court is a last resort for the victims of terrible atrocities, such as war crimes and genocide. But Richard Goldberg of the Foundation for Defense of Democracies describes the ICC as a “kangaroo court”, which he believes is intent on prosecuting US and Israeli citizens.
Tune in for a lively debate.
Find out more about the ‘Inside Geneva’ podcast and our other Swiss podcasts in English here.
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