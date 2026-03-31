Inside Geneva: women in peace
On Inside Geneva this week: who are the peacemakers?
Inside Geneva
Subscribe to
- Apple PodcastsExternal link
- SpotifyExternal link
- Amazon MusicExternal link
- Podcast IndexExternal link
- OvercastExternal link
- YouTubeExternal link
- iHeartRadioExternal link
- PandoraExternal link
- Podcast AddictExternal link
- CastroExternal link
- CastboxExternal link
- PodchaserExternal link
- Pocket CastsExternal link
- Listen NotesExternal link
- Player FMExternal link
- GoodpodsExternal link
- True FansExternal link
- Buzzsprout RSS Feed External link
“Women are completely absent in high-level politics and from high-level peacemaking at the moment. However, this is only the visible part. Our focus has been so much on US President Donald Trump,” says Sara Hellmüller, professor of International Relations at the Geneva Graduate Institute.
Two peace experts, both women, give us their take.
“Traditionally, we have seen a low representation of women as mediators. There is a systemic issue inherent in how we understand peace processes, in which women are excluded,” says Hiba Qasas, executive director of the Principles for Peace organisation.
Can a few men in suits create real sustainable peace? Is there a role for women?
“Women are still working for peace every day in different conflict contexts. They are still involved in peace processes. Maybenot at the kind of transactional, deal‑making level that Trump is engaged in, and that the media mostly focuses on, but these activities have not simply stopped,” says Hellmüller.
So is there a recipe for peacemaking?
“It is very hard to say there is a blueprint. I don’t believe in blueprints. I don’t believe in toolboxes. I believe that peace is a much broader concept than political peace, and that it needs to be felt and experienced by people,” says Qasas.
Join host Imogen Foulkes on Inside Geneva to listen to the full interview.
Find out more about the ‘Inside Geneva’ podcast and our other Swiss podcasts in English here.
Subscribe below to the ‘Inside Geneva’ newsletter to make sure you never miss a new episode.
Popular Stories
Most Discussed
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.