Inside Geneva’s Summer Profiles: Stéphane Jaquemet
On World Humanitarian Day, Inside Geneva spoke to a man who has dedicated his life to humanitarian work. He grew up in a quiet Swiss village – so what inspired him to take this path?
Inside Geneva
Subscribe to
- Apple PodcastsExternal link
- SpotifyExternal link
- Amazon MusicExternal link
- Podcast IndexExternal link
- OvercastExternal link
- YouTubeExternal link
- iHeartRadioExternal link
- PandoraExternal link
- Podcast AddictExternal link
- CastroExternal link
- CastboxExternal link
- PodchaserExternal link
- Pocket CastsExternal link
- DeezerExternal link
- Listen NotesExternal link
- Player FMExternal link
- GoodpodsExternal link
- True FansExternal link
- Buzzsprout RSS Feed External link
“When I was young, I quickly realised that many people didn’t have the same opportunities, they didn’t have equal chances. And to me, that felt fundamentally wrong,” says humanitarian worker Stéphane Jaquemet.
His first posting was to Gaza in the 1980s.
“Gaza was already in a bad state at the time. I think there were nightly curfews and raids by the Israeli army. They would break into homes and mainly arrest young people,” he says.
Then came the 1990s and the conflict in Yugoslavia.
“A conflict in the middle of Europe: I don’t think we were ready for that, or for witnessing the same kinds of violations. It was a truly horrific conflict; we saw real ethnic cleansing.”
Aid workers today face big challenges and serious personal risks. Yet Jaquemet remains committed. “I would encourage young people to remain interested in humanitarian work,” he says.
Would he do it all again? “Yes, I would. I’m still motivated.”
Join host Imogen Foulkes on our Inside Geneva podcast.
Find out more about the ‘Inside Geneva’ podcast and our other Swiss podcasts in English here.
Subscribe below to the ‘Inside Geneva’ newsletter to make sure you never miss a new episode.
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.