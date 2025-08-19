The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Inside Geneva's Summer Profiles: the Red Cross Museum

Generated with artificial intelligence.
Inside Geneva’s Summer Profiles: the Red Cross Museum
Listening: Inside Geneva’s Summer Profiles: the Red Cross Museum

Inside Geneva’s fourth summer profile – not a person, but a much-loved museum.

This content was published on
1 minute

Imogen Foulkes reports from Geneva for SWI swissinfo.ch as well as the BBC.

Inside Geneva

External Content

“In this museum, we ask an essential question: what does humanitarian action have to do with me, in my life, here and now?” says Pascal Hufschmid, director of the Red Cross Museum.

This month there’s a special exhibition, “Tuning in” … to the sound of humanity. 

“It’s an exhibition conceived as an exploration of sound archives – particularly humanitarian sound archives – preserved here in Geneva at the International Committee of the Red Cross
(ICRC) and at the museum,” says curator Elisa Rusca.

“It’s also a way of saying that, no matter who we are or where we come from, the way we feel is the same and our internal voice is just as important as the one that comes out,” Rusca says.

The museum reminds us of our shared humanity.

“We really bend over backwards to explain humanitarian principles, international human rights and humanitarian law, and to show that these are lived experiences we can all relate to.”

Listen to the full episode on our Inside Geneva podcast hosted by Imogen Foulkes.

Find out more about the ‘Inside Geneva’ podcast and our other Swiss podcasts in English here.

