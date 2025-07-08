Two-thirds of Swiss value role of International Geneva

Approval is higher in Ticino (74%) and French-speaking Switzerland (72%) than in German-speaking Switzerland (63%)
Fearing that international organisations will abandon Switzerland, the Federal Council approved investments in International Geneva on June 20. According to the government, the aim of the CHF269 million package is to maintain and strengthen Geneva’s role as the headquarters of international organisations.
More
More
Switzerland budgets CHF269 million for International Geneva
This content was published on
Swiss government wants to invest more than a quarter of a billion francs in International Geneva.
According to the Yougov survey, one in four respondents (24%) rate the Federal Council’s decision positively on a scale of 0 to 10, where 0 is “very negative” and 10 is “very positive”. The majority of the Swiss tend to be in the middle (55%) and 15% rate the decision negatively.
On the one hand, the majority of respondents have a good or very good opinion of International Geneva. However, when it comes to the Confederation’s financial support, totalling more than a quarter of a billion francs, a significant proportion of the population is against or neutral.
The differences between the linguistic regions on this issue are rather small: the citizens of the French-speaking part of the country rate the decision more favourably overall.
More
More
Red Cross faces 17% budget cut
This content was published on
The International Committee of the Red Cross must cut its budget by 17% by the end of the year.
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
Zurich laboratory finds intestinal bacteria in coffee machines
This content was published on
Last year, the Zurich Cantonal Laboratory found defects in one in four samples of milk drinks from coffee machines. Too many intestinal bacteria were found in a number of samples.
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.