Geneva-based UN migration office cuts fifth of workforce

The International Organisation for Migration (IOM) HQ in Geneva is slashing 20% of its 1,000 staff due to the US aid freeze.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

Other programmes in various countries are also affected by cuts at the United Nations body.

According to several sources quoted by various media outlets since Thursday evening, entire departments at the centre are to be cut. A total of around 3,000 redundancies have already been announced as part of the US-funded resettlement programme for migrants.

Director General Amy Pope admitted that further cuts could follow. Washington pays for around 40% of the IOM’s budget, which currently helps people who are sent back to third countries by the United States.

International Geneva is increasingly feeling the effects of the US austerity programme. The Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights recently announced that it had received letters suspending seven programmes, including one for victims of torture in Iraq.

News

