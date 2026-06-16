Iran and US to hold further talks in Geneva on Friday

News of the additional talks came from Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, the Tasnim news agency in Tehran reported. Keystone-SDA

According to Iranian sources, a further round of negotiations between the United States and Iran is set to begin in Switzerland immediately after an initial accord is signed on Friday. These further talks are expected to be concluded within 60 days.

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Iran: Weitere Verhandlungen mit USA beginnen am Freitag Original Read more: Iran: Weitere Verhandlungen mit USA beginnen am Freitag

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The news was announced by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, the Tasnim news agency in Tehran reported. Araghchi went on to say that an end to the war would entail an end to the Israeli occupation of territories in Lebanon. Iran regards any new Israeli attacks on Lebanon and further occupation of the territories as a breach of the agreement reached.

The Iranian parliamentary speaker and chief negotiator Mohammed Bagher Ghalibaf will take part in the talks on Friday, said Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Majid Takht-Ravanchi, the Tasnim agency reported. US Vice President JD Vance is expected to be present, President Donald Trump has said.

The US and Iran had agreed on an agreement to end the war and, according to US sources, had already signed it digitally.

More

More Foreign Affairs Geneva to host signing of Iran-US peace treaty This content was published on US and Iran set to end hostilities by signing a peace treaty in the Swiss city of Geneva. Read more: Geneva to host signing of Iran-US peace treaty

Initially, the focus had been on ending the war, opening the Strait of Hormuz, releasing frozen Iranian assets, and reconstruction, Araghchi reportedly said in Tehran.

Vance had recently spoken of possible sanctions relief for Iran. A $300 billion ($238 billion) reconstruction fund is also under discussion.

The 60-day deadline is considered tight for negotiating a comprehensive agreement on Iran’s nuclear programme. Similar talks on the last major agreement with Iran, the 2015 nuclear deal concluded in Vienna, lasted nearly two years.

Translated from German with AI/gw

How we work We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch.

External Content

Related Stories Popular Stories