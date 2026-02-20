Tracking down the Iran talks in Geneva

Geneva held crucial talks on Iran on Tuesday. These were covered in-depth by the international and local press. Mark Henely, a Geneva-based photographer was on the ground to document the meetings. But he told a whole other story instead.
Mark Henley, text and images
Henely spent all of Tuesday trying to document talks between Iran and the United States. This sent him – and a cohort of journalists –around Geneva in search of how to tell a story which happened behind closed doors. Rather than come back empty handed, Henely captured how difficult it is to photograph history in the making.
On Tuesday, the United States and Iran began their second round of indirect talks in the Swiss city. Oman was acting as the facilitator of the talks, focused on the future Iran’s nuclear programme.
American envoys Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff wanted to obtain commitments from Iran regarding its stockpile of enriched uranium. Israel not only wanted these nuclear raw materials to be moved to another country but also any infrastructure that could produce them to be dismantled.
On the Iranian side, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi hoped for rapid reciprocity, in particular the lifting of US sanctions in exchange.
Araghchi, said after the talks that “agreement was reached on general guiding principles”.
As is often the case with diplomatic talks, the press is often notified at the last moment on the location and exact content of the discussions.
The information was – it was not sure where it first came from, and what point it became definite – that the Iran meeting would happen at Oman’s mission to the UN in the affluent village of Pregny-Chambésy. Almost everyone, international and local press alike, went there, much to the surprise of local residents.
After an hour or so, and various TV anchors delivering statements, a chauffeur came out to whisper in a couple of ears that it wasn’t happening there at all. Then rumours spread that it was actually at the Omani residence in Cologny, on the other side of the lake, for which there was no address listed anywhere.
That was the beginning of mad chase by Henely to pin down the delegations and document the talks.
