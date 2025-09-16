The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Is the UN still relevant at 80?

Generated with artificial intelligence.
Is the UN still relevant at 80?
Listening: Is the UN still relevant at 80?

The United Nations General Assembly has officially opened and the organisation marked its 80th anniversary. Inside Geneva asks whether the body remains relevant. 

This content was published on
2 minutes

Imogen Foulkes reports from Geneva for SWI swissinfo.ch as well as the BBC.

“If you’re a refugee in Bangladesh, or seeking protection in South Sudan, the UN may be imperfect but it’s still relevant,” says Richard Gowan from the International Crisis Group.

The UN is bigger than many of us think 

“We do sometimes forget that the UN still has 60,000 peacekeepers deployed around the world and that it continues to run vast humanitarian operations. So the UN isn’t dead, but I think it’s drifting,” he says.

But what about the UN’s original role – resolving conflicts and promoting peace?

“US President Donald Trump said he wants the UN to refocus on peace and security. But in reality, the US, along with other major powers, hasn’t been working through the UN to address any of today’s major crises.”

Are world leaders making a mistake by leaving the UN out?

“What UN mediators and other conflict resolution specialists have learnt over the past few decades is that peace is a slow business,” Gowan says.

“Trump likes to present himself as a master dealmaker, but what he’s talking about isn’t constructing lasting peace. It’s about grabbing headlines on a few occasions.”

Join host Imogen Foulkes on our Inside Geneva podcast.

Find out more about the ‘Inside Geneva’ podcast and our other Swiss podcasts in English here.

